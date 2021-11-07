LARRY WALLACE BAILEY, 80, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, in Grayson Caring Hands in Huntington. He was born February 5, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Victor and Blanche Fishbach Bailey. Larry was a retired crane operator with the former Inco Alloys Company and a real estate agent. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hester Ellen Nelson Bailey; granddaughter, Christina Davis; three brothers, Mike, John and Earl; and two sisters, Pauline and Susan. He is survived by two sons, Bryan Bailey and Steve Bailey; grandchildren, Evan Bailey, Elizabeth Washington (Kenny), Dakota Chambers and Kyle and Kristian Bailey; great-grandchildren, Jett Bailey, Jackson Bailey, Ella Gray Washington and Little Izzy; and one sister, Eleanor Roach. Services will be held at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you