LARRY WAYNE WOOD, age 76, of Barboursville, West Virginia, went to join his beloved wife, Karen on July 6, 2023, at home, with their children at his side. Born February 12, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Everett and late Edith Wood of Cedar Grove, West Virginia. Larry was a friend to all, a loving husband to Karen, best father ever, and a devoted grandfather. He enjoyed a good game of cards and boating on Beech Fork Lake with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Tami and Brad Shepherd of Marysville, Ohio; sons and daughters-in-law: Donald and Mary Bates of Huntington, West Virginia, Paul and Amanda Wood of Barboursville, West Virginia, Krisene Wood of Cedar Grove, West Virginia, and Shawn and Shannon Wood of Cedar Grove, West Virginia. Grandchildren: Coleman, Marcus, Jack, Lindsay, Jenna, Conley, Savanah, Brittney, and Chelsea. Brother and sister-in-law: Gary and Patty Wood of Charlestown, Indiana. Sister and her longtime companion: Cheri Edens and Rick Lambert of Ranger, West Virginia. Sister-in-law: Barbara Yates of Proctorville, Ohio.
