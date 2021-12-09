LARRY WILLIE BELL, of Barboursville, West Virginia, and Stuart, Florida, passed away on December 3, 2021, in the VA Medical Center, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Larry was born on April 26, 1940, in Logan, West Virginia, to Willie and Eva Tye Bell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Honaker, a brother, Donnie Bell, a niece, Jackie Bell, and special friends, Herb Robertson, Jack O’Dell and Bob Morris. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maudie “Sue” Ross Bell; three daughters, Kristen (Paul) Colozzo, Shannon Leonhart and Jodi (Chris) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Chase Legleitner (fiancée Mary Kate Jarrell), Cole Legleitner (girlfriend Ashley Tomkins), Chandler Legleitner (girlfriend Lucy Dodd), Jensyn Leonhart (boyfriend Joshua Shapiro), Haiden Leonhart, Grayson Jarrell, Graham Jarrell, Jake (Emily and Elizabeth Jo) Zimmerman and Caitlyn Zimmerman; brothers, Jack Bell and Eddie (Vickie) Bell; sisters, Betty Barcus, Doris Krieger, Alice (Ted) Triplett, Ollie Mae (Mike) Dailey and Nellie Gae (Larry) Adkins; and several nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by former son-in-law, Scott Leonhart, with whom he was close and who was with him, along with his oldest daughter, Kristen, when he passed.
Larry graduated from Hamlin High School in 1958 and served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Goldsboro, North Carolina, from 1962 to 1966. He was a member of Minerva Lodge No. 13 in Barboursville. He worked at Owens-Illinois in Huntington, West Virginia, and Lakeland, Florida, where he was a mold maker for 34 years, until his retirement in 2000. He rarely missed work, and was very proud of the many “perfect attendance” awards that he received.
Larry loved spending his summers in Barboursville, West Virginia, and his winters in Stuart, Florida, and had many friends in both locations. He enjoyed watching local youth and high school athletic events and Marshall football and spending time with his brother, Eddie, on the farm where he was raised. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, to whom he was a loving and supportive “Papa,” and he was beyond excited for the impending arrival of his first great-grandchild, Collins Ann Legleitner, who is due to arrive in February 2022.
A military graveside service officiated by Bishop E.S. Harper will be held at Rosemont Memorial Gardens in Huntington, W.Va., on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. Upon Larry’s wishes, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
