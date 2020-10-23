Essential reporting in volatile times.

LAURA ALICE FRY, 60, of Huntington, widow of Joel Scott Fry, died Oct. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a teacher with the Lincoln County Board of Education. A private memorial service will be held at the family homeplace at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

