LAURA JEAN LOWRY, 51, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away June 23, 2023. She was born October 15, 1971, in South Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ronald Lee and Janie Lou Marshall Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Lowry. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Miller (Michael Wagner); son William Joseph Miller II; sisters Rachel Trotter, Hayley Workman and Stormie Workman; grandchildren Dorthea, Rosie, Perri and Gracie. There will be no visitation or funeral services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.

