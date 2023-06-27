LAURA JEAN LOWRY, 51, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away June 23, 2023. She was born October 15, 1971, in South Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ronald Lee and Janie Lou Marshall Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Lowry. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Miller (Michael Wagner); son William Joseph Miller II; sisters Rachel Trotter, Hayley Workman and Stormie Workman; grandchildren Dorthea, Rosie, Perri and Gracie. There will be no visitation or funeral services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.