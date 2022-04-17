LAURA JOANNE HANDLEY, 75, of Wayne, widow of Charles “Charlie” Handley, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, by Pastor David Ward at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. She was born August 15, 1946, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Robert and Glonda Marylea Glenn McClellan. JoAnne was a retired tax preparer and manager for H&R Block. She is survived by two daughters, Tara Runyon and Patty Wisman; three grandchildren, Michelle (Jarrod) Evans, Brent Runyon and Cameron Wisman; great-grandchild, Waylon Evans; sister, Karen (Bill) Muncy; and many friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lavalette man dies in Wednesday morning crash
- HHS staff to serve suspensions
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigate deadly West Huntington crash
- ANTHONY DAVID MITCHELL
- PAUL JAMES CLAGG JR. “JUNIOR”
- Police ID Huntington woman struck, killed by train
- Arizona transfer Stacey Marshall Jr. chooses Herd
- Huntington Middle School teacher accused of body shaming
- 3 names submitted for Cabell County Commission vacancy
- DEBORA KAY FULFORD
Collections
- Photos: High school softball, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Maundy Thursday at Kenova United Methodist Church
- Photos: United for Love
- Photos: Ritter Park dog park reopens
- Photos: 83rd annual Alumni Awards Banquet
- Photos: Chesapeake Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 13th
- Photos: Good Friday service in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Marshall University Intercultural Center grand opening
- Photos: Barboursville’s annual Easter egg hunt