LAURA JOANNE HANDLEY, 75, of Wayne, widow of Charles “Charlie” Handley, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, by Pastor David Ward at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. She was born August 15, 1946, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Robert and Glonda Marylea Glenn McClellan. JoAnne was a retired tax preparer and manager for H&R Block. She is survived by two daughters, Tara Runyon and Patty Wisman; three grandchildren, Michelle (Jarrod) Evans, Brent Runyon and Cameron Wisman; great-grandchild, Waylon Evans; sister, Karen (Bill) Muncy; and many friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you