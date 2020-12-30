LAURA LOUISE BUTCHER, 81, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Louella Stapleton, sister, Martha Loudermilk, and brother, Roy Stapleton. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jim Butcher; children, Jim (Karen) Butcher II of Madison, W.Va., Bill (Amber) Butcher of Wayne and Michelle (Todd) Plumley of Hamlin, W.Va.; grandchildren, Evan (Allie) Butcher of Barboursville, Jonathan Butcher of Barboursville, Ryan Butcher of Madison, Jenna Butcher of Madison, Mason Plumley of Hamlin, Emily Butcher of Wayne and Luke Butcher of Wayne; brothers, Mike (Topper) Stapleton of Texas and Phillip (Bobbie) Stapleton of Huntington; brother-in-law, Dick Loudermilk; nieces and nephews, Warren Loudermilk of Huntington, Christy (Mike) Castle of Wayne, Kim (Steve) Varney of South Point, Ohio, Phil Stapleton Jr. of Proctorville, Ohio, and Shelly Stapleton of Hawaii. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital and was a longtime member and worker at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association at www.phassociation.org. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Rev. Jim Butcher II. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home until service time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
