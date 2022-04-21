LAVANSO SHAROD DOTSON was born on September 9, 1979, in Huntington, W.Va., and went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2022, after battling a long illness. Lavanso was very athletic all through school, which led him to his love for coaching the youth of our community for over 20 years. He was known by “Dot” to many. He was the son of Bobbie L. Dotson Jr. and Phyllis J. Dotson, both of West Virginia. Preceding him in death were both sets of grandparents, Bobbie L. Dotson Sr., Naomi “Jean” Dotson of New York, and Walter Worthy and Celeste Worthy of West Virginia; Brandon Dotson (who has been waiting for his big brother), Tiffany Dotson, Michael Dotson and DeJuan Hall of California and Jeff “Davey” Dodson of West Virginia and Jerry Dodson. In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memories are his son, Jaylen L. Dotson (Davia McCoy, mother of Jaylen) and his fiancée Leigh Ann White; two sisters, Prudence Q. Dotson and Portia M. Dotson (Tony Ingram), both of West Virginia; three uncles, Peter (Gwen) Dotson of Georgia, Jamie Dotson (Janet) of New York, Tony Dotson of West Virginia; three aunts, Shirley Martin (Clarence) of West Virginia, Donna Worthy of Arkansas and Theresa Dotson-Jemison (Carl Sr.) of New York; two nieces, Brittany and Bridgett Dotson, both of West Virginia; four nephews, Travis Dotson (Kayla), Tyler Dotson (Julia), both of West Virginia, Marquis Davis Jr. of Michigan and Malik Dotson of West Virginia; three great-uncles, Tommy Dotson of West Virginia, Richard Sheffield, Otis Sheffield of West Virginia; and one great-great-aunt, Wanda Sheffield-Lawson (Daniel). Finally, there is a host of great-nieces, -nephews and cousins of the families of Carter, Worthy, Dotson, Ewing, Hill, Sheffield, Slash, Grayson and many special friends that will miss him dearly. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- HHS substitute suspended for three days
- RICHARD MARTI
- Local makeup artist works on movie set
- As federal report recommends major changes at state’s VA medical centers, veterans wonder what future holds
- Pair of Porters head Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State team
- TANNER COLE EKERS
- ISAAC JACOB WILLIAMS
- BETTY JO LEDBETTER WOLFORD
- JOHN EDGAR NEAL
- Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern
Collections
- Photos: United for Love
- Photos: Easter service at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Chesapeake Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Maundy Thursday at Kenova United Methodist Church
- Photos: 20th Rite Care Scottish Rite dinner
- Photos: Barboursville’s annual Easter egg hunt
- Photos: Good Friday service in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Huntington vs. Ashland, softball
- Photos: Ironton vs. Bath County, softball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Harrison County, softball