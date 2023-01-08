Lawrence David Lucas
LAWRENCE "Larry" DAVID LUCAS, 67, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord he loved on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Keith Wiebe at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Larry was born on April 24, 1955 in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Wayde Hampton and Doris Jean Wagner Lucas Jr. Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Larry retired from St. Mary's Medical Center in March of 2022 where he was the lab supervisor for 48 years, having served as the Lab Director for the last two and a half years. He enjoyed fishing and was a Ham radio operator. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda Lucas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Laura (Ben) Boggs and Melissa (Nick) Stoll; one son and daughter-in-law, Larry Joe (Becca) Lucas; seven grandchildren: Alexa, Riley, Andrew, Luke, Zachary, Nathaniel, and Annabelle; and one sister, Nancy Lucas. He also leaves behind his faithful and beloved furry companion, Remington. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice staff as well as the staff of St. Mary's lab. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

