LAWRENCE E. GIBBS, 85, of High Point, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Lawrence was born July 22, 1936, in West Virginia. A longtime resident of Miami, Florida, he was the retired chief financial officer with the Orange Bowl. Lawrence was an avid golfer and traveled the world to play golf. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Lawrence was loved by his family and friends. Surviving are his wife, June Gibbs; six children, Valerie Cornwell, Chris Gibbs (Donna), Greg Gibbs, Dana Rowsey (Hope), Kelly Rowsey (Missy) and Aaron Rowsey (Diane); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several sisters. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Gibbs family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you