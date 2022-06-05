Lawrence Ely Hite

LAWRENCE ELY "LARRY" HITE, age 88, of Summertown, Tennessee, formerly of Bellair Beach, Florida; Burnsville, North Carolina; and Huntington, West Virginia. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born February 12, 1934, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Mary Whittaker Hite and Francis Ely Hite. He graduated from Marshall (College) University in 1956. While attending Marshall, he was president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity, Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership fraternity, and Pershing Rifles with the ROTC program. He was a team member of the Varsity Tennis Team. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, having served as vestryman and treasurer, and Saint Peter's Episcopal Church, Columbia, Tenn. Mr. Hite was the retired owner of Insurance Systems, Inc. He was the 84th President of the Independent Insurance Agents of America, the largest organization of its kind. Mr. Hite was the past president and CEO of Collins and Mayo Colleries, Lexington, Ky. A past president and past district governor of Rotary International. He was past chairman of the West Virginia State Board of Risk and Insurance Management. He served on the board of directors of Bank One, Huntington, W.Va., Foster Foundation, and Cammack Children's Center. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, the former Robin Theobald of Grayson, Ky., and his son, Ely Whittaker Hite. He is survived by his four daughters: Gretchen (David) Kaufmann of Summertown, Tennessee, Strother (Lee) Jett of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sarah (Charlie) Whitt of Scottown, Ohio, and Jan (David) King of Salt Rock, West Virginia; and four grandsons: Stephen Hite Whitt, John Kemper Jett, Thomas Bradford Hite, and Philip Jarrett Childers. A private family service is planned. Memorials may be directed to Cammack Children's Center, Huntington, W.Va. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com. The care of Lawrence Ely Hite and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home.
