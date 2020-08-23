LAWRENCE KELLY NOEL, 73, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away August 21, 2020. He was born February 19, 1947, son of the late Paul F. Noel and Janice Lawrence Noel. In February of 1964, at age seventeen, Kelly joined the United States Navy where he served as a Radar Specialist in the hurricane hunter squadron out of Jacksonville, Florida. He also served in the West Virginia National Guard, excelling as a sharpshooter. After his time in the Navy, Kelly wore many hats as a TV repairman, industrial mainframe technician, technical instrument sales, various electrical supervisor positions and master electrician. He retired from Ashland Oil/Marathon and founded IDS electrical contractors. Kelly was an avid fisherman, hunter, boater, guitar player and ham radio operator. Kelly achieved his private pilot license and got to fulfill his dream of taking off and landing a seaplane. In September of 2016, Kelly and Terri set out for what would be his last big adventure, completing a thirteen-month boat trip along America's Great Loop. He didn't wish about his bucket list — he lived it. His greatest joy was being a father to his only child, Lora Kimberly Gaddy. He always said that he never dug a hole that she wasn't right in the middle of. In addition to his daughter, Kelly is survived by his wife, Terri Lambert; stepdaughter, Nikki (Brent) Shepherd; and grandchildren, Sierrah Gaddy, Katie Gaddy and Carlin Shepherd. Kelly was witty, kind and always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be missed by many. The family will receive friends at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, West Virginia, on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a brief ceremony starting at 8 p.m. Those attending are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences and memories may be expressed with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
