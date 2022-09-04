Lawrence Murray Brodtrick
LAWRENCE MURRAY BRODTRICK, of Barboursville, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born in Little Rock, Ark., to the late Frank and Elizabeth Brodtrick. He then moved with his family to Huntington. He attended Huntington East High School (Class of '55) and then completed two years at Marshall University. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for five years. He retired from INCO Alloys after more than 30 years of employment. After retiring, he enjoyed playing golf with his golf buddies including his friend, Jack Patrick. He is preceded in death by his four siblings: Frank Brodtrick, Dorothy Edwards, Kathleen Hatch and Juanita "Tiny" Moser. He is survived by his fiancé, Linda Wolfe, and her children, Steven Harrah (wife Cathy), Dr. Penny Wolfe; and grandchildren, Chris Harrah (and Miranda) and Dr. Caitlin Harrah. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Brodtrick and several nieces and nephews: Michael Hatch (wife Saundra), Madalin Bickel, John Edwards, Kekee Szorcsik (husband Mitch), Scott Moser (wife Cathy), Diana Gresham (husband Joe), Bob Foster (wife Beverly), Todd Foster (wife Myra), Beth Roof (husband Chad), Butch Brodtrick, Richard Brodtrick, Sean Brodtrick (wife Stephanie) and Kristin Simms (husband Matt). Larry was well-loved by all and will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

