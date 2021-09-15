LAWRENCE WINFRED MORRISON, 95, of Wayne, widower of Alberta Jackson Morrison, died Sept. 12 at home. He retired as the Chief of the Emergency Management Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District. Due to family concerns regarding Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wayne Baptist Church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.

