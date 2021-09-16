LAWRENCE WINFRED MORRISON, 95, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home. He was born August 23, 1926, at East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late William Jennings and Elizabeth Perry Morrison. Lawrence retired as the Chief of the Emergency Management Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District. He was a member and Deacon of the Wayne Baptist Church. He was also a 50-year member of Wayne No. 18 AF&AM Masonic Lodge, the Wayne Chapter No. 18 Royal Arch Masons, a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason, the Huntington Lodge No. 64 Independent Order of Odd Fellows and the West Huntington Kiwanis Club. Lawrence also served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alberta Jackson Morrison, a sister, Elizabeth Smith, and a brother, William Jennings Morrison II. Survivors include two daughters, Laretta Moll (David) of Three Oaks, Mich., and Sue Sloas (Gary) of Warren, Ohio; two grandchildren, David Trent Ferro of Wayne, W.Va., and Evan Elizabeth Schmitt of Nashville, Tenn.; one sister, Nannie Smith of Huntington, W.Va.; and one brother, John Morrison of Summersville, W.Va. Due to family concerns regarding COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Elmwood Cemetery by Pastor Fred Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wayne Baptist Church in memory of Lawrence. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
