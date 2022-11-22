LEAH "CHARLENE" JUSTICE WINTERS, 89, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away November 20, 2022. She was born October 25, 1933, in Ragland, W.Va., daughter of the late John P. and Martha Chapman Justice. She graduated from Burch High School, Delbarton, W.Va., in 1951, St. Mary's School of Nursing, Huntington, W.Va., in 1954. She married Robert Lee Winters in 1955. She worked 43 years as an operating room nurse at both St. Mary's Hospital and Cabell Huntington Hospital, retiring from St. Mary's Hospital. She was a former 4-H Leader and a member of Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Lee Winters II; brother Clinton Justice; sisters and brothers-in-law Manita Fay Justice, Cleo Justice (Sam Pecco and Elson Arterburn), Betty Ann Justice (Willie Mac Maynard), Esther Lou Justice Hale (Frank Hale), and Thomas Payne; Roy Justice who was a nephew but seemed like a brother; mother-in-law and father-in-law Ella Virginia Miller and Alva Agee Winters. She is survived by daughter-in-law Wyvonna "Mitzi" Scites Winters who was like a daughter; daughter Martha Lynn Winters Holley (Ronnie) Jenkins; one brother, John P. (Patricia) Justice Jr.; one sister, Vella Lee Justice Payne; two nephews that were like brothers, Carl (Nancy) Justice, Clinton Benjamin (Cathy) Justice; five grandchildren, Robert Lee "Bo" (Kristy) Winters III, Zackary Jackson (Brittany) Winters, Carrie Jean Winters (Rich) Tudor, Courtney Renee Holley Thompson, Jared Cody Holley (companion Sarah); great-grandchildren Kendy, Kacey, Elivia Winters, Austin, Reed, Elizabeth Tudor, MacKenzie "Belle" and Raelyn Thompson, Jazmyne and Ace Holley; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thanks to Hospice of Huntington, and Kasey Johnson at Heritage Nursing Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor John Sauvage. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Lesage, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

