LEAH IMOGENE BREWER, 78, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born October 4, 1943, in Glenwood, W.Va., a daughter of the late Grover and Carol Holley Massie. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Colleen Starkey and Joann Massie. She was a member of Faith Gospel Mission. Survivors include her husband Kenneth William Brewer. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery, Lesage, W.Va., with Pastor Doug Spurlock officiating. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

