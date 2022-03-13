LEANNE BROOKE JAMES, 45, of Hurricane, W.Va., was killed on Friday, February 25, 2022, in a car accident. She was a systems administrator for Kanawha County Schools and an avid amateur radio operator (K8OHZ). She was also a tireless advocate for the transgender community and for LGBTQ equality at the local, state and federal levels. Leanne is survived by her daughter, Marissa Mynes, father, Ernest Mynes, and sister, Tammy St. Clair (Marvin Carr), all of Hurricane; and her brother, Jeromy Mynes (Beth Bartlett) of Altamonte Springs, Fla. She is preceded in death by her mother, Donna Mynes. A memorial service has not yet been planned. To further her advocacy, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Leanne to Fairness West Virginia at fairnesswv.org/donate.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you