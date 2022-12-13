LEE ARRINGTON MATTHEWS, 79 years, was received in God's arms December 5, 2022. Her son, Patrick, preceded her in Heaven in 2013 and be assured they are together holding each other. Lee dealt with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrous for years, fought the strongest fight anyone can imagine and still her sense of humor prevailed. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on February 3, 1943 to Forrest Lee Parsons and Marguerite Ann Parsons and was the eldest of three daughters. She grew up with an affinity for horses and dogs. She broke her own Shetland Pony at age five years old! The love she had for animals and especially dogs lasted a lifetime. Lee was a graduate of Marshall University, taught Physical Education in Glenville, West Virginia, and was active in Girls Gymnastics. She taught Special Needs Children in South Point, Ohio, and her Holiday Programs, especially at Christmas, were a sight to behold. The care and tenderness with these wonderful children showed the compassion and love she held in her heart. She worked at WIS-TV in the production department in Columbia, S.C. In later years she was the strength and counselor of our family-owned businesses. She leaves behind her loving husband, daughter, grandsons and her grieving family: husband of 57 years,Wilbur Smoky Matthews; daughter, Dru Matthews; grandson, Aiden Schuetterle, wife Holly and Atticus; grandson, Kieran Schuetterle; grandson, Gaven Schuetterle; sister, Cindy and husband, Don Kinney of Matthews, N.C.; sister, Susan and husband, Ren Wheeler of Columbia, S.C.; sister-in-law, Patty and husband, Bud Woodard of Bluffton, S.C.; niece, Amy and husband, Michael Hicks, Indian Trail, N.C.; grand-niece, Erin Walsh of Indian Trail, N.C.; also, you, if you were her friend, you will surely miss her. Lee was a member of Chapin United Methodist Church in, Chapin, S.C. Her strong belief in Jesus Christ gave her the strength to endure during this difficult time knowing there is a better life to come. Community activities, Outreach programs in the Chapin area and Ladies Groups at Timberlake Country Club were her source of volunteerism. Arrangements: December 20, 2022; Visitation at the Church 10-11 a.m., Service 11 a.m.-noon. Please do not send flowers but rather donate to Chapin UMC Home Mission Fund which helped locals in need. This cause was the ministry on her heart for many years. Donations can be remitted to Chapin United Methodist Church, C/O Chapin UMC Home Mission Fund , 415 Lexington Avenue, Chapin, SC 29036. For out-of-town guests who can not attend the service during this Christmas Season and for those who for any reason are not able to attend on Tuesday, we understand and provide the link below for the live broadcast available to view for 30 days. https://boxcast.tv/view/celebrating-the-life-of-lee-parsons-matthews-mxs1x12ei9lsihldpcod.
