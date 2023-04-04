LEETA JEAN HALL, 79 of Winfield, W.Va., died April 2. Funeral service will be at noon April 5 at Winfield Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387. Arrangements are being directed by Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

