LEIGHTON THOMPSON "TOM" LILLY, 81, went to be with the Lord on February 23, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. A Huntington native, Tom was born to Lothair Leighton and Nell Wray Lilly in August 1941. A member of the Huntington YMCA Youth Leadership Corps in the 1950s, Tom graduated from Huntington High School ('59) and attended West Virginia and Marshall before graduating from WVU in 1965 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. In 1960 he married his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Marilyn of Huntington. Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hayes, daughter Laura, and his parents. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; sons James Lilly of Maryland, Andrew Lilly of Huntington, and The Reverend Tom Lilly (Robert Geils) of West Chester, Pa.; grandsons Grant Lilly, Drew (Isabella) Lilly, Tyler Lilly, Mason Lilly, and Nathan Lilly; nieces Catherine Anderson, Lynne Taylor, and Margaret Robateau (and their families); lifelong friends Jerry Schroyer, Barney Davis, Ginny Davidson, David Glick, Billy Glick and Sue Woods; and first cousins Creigh Pemberton, Kathy Henriksen, and Bill Thompson.

Tom had a natural gift for sales - first shown at age four when he sold a three-day old newspaper to a neighbor - so no one was surprised when he joined Monongahela Power Company as a power salesman upon graduation from WVU. Most unusual among his sales at Mon Power included convincing a coal mine owner to replace his donkeys with an electric powered system. In 1969 Tom joined his father's firm, Lilly Electrical Sales and Engineering and moved back to Huntington, where in 1993 he co-founded Lighting Sales Associates. In 2007 he retired as owner of both businesses, where he designed and sold commercial lighting solutions and was a respected expert in sports lighting. A proud licensed Professional Engineer in West Virginia and Virginia, he was a long-time member and served as President of the Huntington Chapter of the National Society of Professional Engineers, and held memberships in the Engineers Club of Huntington, IEEE, and Rotary International.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you