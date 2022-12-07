Lela Mae Stephenson

LELA MAE "MICKEY" STEPHENSON, 79 of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Mike Dillon. Burial will follow at Stephenson Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born July 1, 1943, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ira Stevenson and Margaret Stevenson Gilkerson. Mickey was preceded in death by a loving daughter, Christina White and a son-in-law John Pellegrini. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather Shirley Gilkerson who raised her from the age of three; a sister, Edna Stevenson; and a brother, Gary Stevenson. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Sidney Glen Stephenson; a daughter, Julia Pellegrini of Huntington, W.Va.; a son, Sid Stephenson and wife Joanie of Huntington, W.Va.; a son-in-law, James White; three sisters, Hilda Moore of Wayne, Irene Joye of Wayne, and Lona Perry and husband Delmas of East Lynn, W.Va.; two brothers, Darrell Stevenson and wife Joyce, and Shirley Gilkerson Jr. and wife Earnestine, all of Wayne; seven grandchildren, Sarah Foster and husband Adam, Taylor Stephenson, Gianna Pellegrini, Michaela White, Margaret White, Matthew White, Kate Curtis and husband Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Ayden Foster; and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Mickey was a member of the Millers Fork United Baptist Church in Wayne. She loved her time spent as a Girl Scout leader and was the chairman of the annual Black Diamond Girl Scout cookie drive for Wayne County for two years. She was a lifelong homemaker who also did babysitting for many members of her family. Her love spread throughout her family and friends, and her home was always one of welcome. It was not unusual for friends and family to gather at her and Glen's home for games, dinners, music, and overnight stays. Her smile was contagious, and her hugs were notorious among family and friends, and one never left her presence without getting one. Visitation will be 6 to 9 pm Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Wayne, W.Va.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd has options when it comes to bowl game
- UPDATE: One killed in Huntington shooting
- Roundabout to be built in Coal Grove
- UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted Saturday morning
- BREAKING: Huntington earns first Class AAA title with 28-3 win over Parkersburg South
- Former Huntington City Council member found guilty in 2019 shooting
- Marshall accepts invite to Myrtle Beach Bowl, will face UConn Dec. 19
- One killed in Lincoln County crash Sunday morning
- Longtime leader of Huntington Junior College has died
- Highlanders win first state football championship
Collections
- Photos: HHS Football Team Send-off
- Photos: 2022 Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights
- Photos: Huntington wins class AAA championship
- Photos: Ironton falls to Canfield South Range in Ohio Division V state championship
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause dance benefit
- Photos: Huntington Nutcracker rehearsal
- Photos: Barboursville Christmas Parade
- Photos: Student teams compete in Robotics Challenge
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Davis Creek Elementary School
- Photos: Ritter Park Christmas Light Display lighting ceremony