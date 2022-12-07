Lela Mae Stephenson
LELA MAE "MICKEY" STEPHENSON, 79 of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Mike Dillon. Burial will follow at Stephenson Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born July 1, 1943, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ira Stevenson and Margaret Stevenson Gilkerson. Mickey was preceded in death by a loving daughter, Christina White and a son-in-law John Pellegrini. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather Shirley Gilkerson who raised her from the age of three; a sister, Edna Stevenson; and a brother, Gary Stevenson. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Sidney Glen Stephenson; a daughter, Julia Pellegrini of Huntington, W.Va.; a son, Sid Stephenson and wife Joanie of Huntington, W.Va.; a son-in-law, James White; three sisters, Hilda Moore of Wayne, Irene Joye of Wayne, and Lona Perry and husband Delmas of East Lynn, W.Va.; two brothers, Darrell Stevenson and wife Joyce, and Shirley Gilkerson Jr. and wife Earnestine, all of Wayne; seven grandchildren, Sarah Foster and husband Adam, Taylor Stephenson, Gianna Pellegrini, Michaela White, Margaret White, Matthew White, Kate Curtis and husband Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Ayden Foster; and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Mickey was a member of the Millers Fork United Baptist Church in Wayne. She loved her time spent as a Girl Scout leader and was the chairman of the annual Black Diamond Girl Scout cookie drive for Wayne County for two years. She was a lifelong homemaker who also did babysitting for many members of her family. Her love spread throughout her family and friends, and her home was always one of welcome. It was not unusual for friends and family to gather at her and Glen's home for games, dinners, music, and overnight stays. Her smile was contagious, and her hugs were notorious among family and friends, and one never left her presence without getting one. Visitation will be 6 to 9 pm Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Wayne, W.Va.

