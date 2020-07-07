Essential reporting in volatile times.

LENA RUTH DAVIS ADKINS, 90, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 13, 1929, in Cabell County to the late Richard and Garnett Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Adkins, four brothers and two sisters. Lena was a member of the Faith Freewill Baptist Church and was retired from Corbin, Ltd. Lena is survived by two daughters, Linda (David) Bradshaw and Suzann (David) Ransbottom; two grandsons, David (Cheri) Ransbottom II and Joshua Ransbottom; a great-granddaughter, Aleetha Ransbottom; her brother-in-law, Garland “Pete” and Fay Adkins; sister-in-law Sharon Davis, and many nieces, nephews and her neighbor family she loved so dearly, as well as her faithful cat companions Casey and Charlie. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery at Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Ray Williamson officiating. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.

