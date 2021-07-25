LENA TRENT was born leap year day 1936 at Barn, W.Va., Mercer County, to Clyde Graham and Vesta McLaughlin Graham. In addition to her parents, Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Luke Trent, and son, Kevin Trent, both of Gilbert, W.Va.; brother, Clyde Graham Jr. of Gahanna Ohio; sister, Margret Strohm of Huntington; and nephew, Randy Thompson of Pikeville. Survivors include sister, Jo Merritt of Huntington; son, Gary Trent (Julia) of Prichard, W.Va.; son, Steve Trent (Darlena Sue) of North Myrtle Beach; daughter-in-law, Susie Coe of Gilbert, W.Va.; nieces, Kim Daniels (John) and Pam Nelson (Roger), both of Huntington; grandchildren, Jessica Trent Minor (Saka), Justin Steven Trent (Destini), Joshua Trent and Jayden Trent; great-grandchildren, Destiny Minor, Shaelyn Trent, Kayne Trent and Capone Minor. Lena and her two sisters spent their formative years in a Grundy, Va., orphanage, as their father voluntarily placed the girls there between wives; their brother was left behind as a valued worker. This placement created an unbreakable bond between the girls and helped form her values in life. Their father retrieved the girls and placed them with different families in the Gilbert, W.Va., area, where she met her future husband at 13, married at 14 and was a mother by 15. A woman of deep faith, she was a loving soul who wished happiness to all she met and had zero envy. Lena worked in retail sales and spent the last 20 years at Keen Jewelers until its closure in 2007. There will be a family memorial service Labor Day weekend where she will be reunited to the Guyandotte. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
