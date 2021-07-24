LEO BALLARD MAYNARD, 91, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted noon Monday, July 26, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Roger Maynard and Tony Clay. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Annex in Wayne. He was born May 2, 1930, in Kiahsville, W.Va., a son of the late Henry and Flora Endicott Maynard. Leo retired from Chrysler Corporation as a District Manager and was the top salesman for over 20 years. He was also a member of Philadelphia United Baptist Church and was a United Baptist Minister for over 59 years. His wife, Ernestine Adkins Maynard, also preceded him in death, along with a sister, Doralene Clark, and a daughter-in-law, Melissa Maynard. Survivors include two daughters, Patty Dickerson (Larry) of South Point, Ohio, Rachel Perry (Kevin) of Genoa, W.Va.; two sons, David Maynard (Peggy), Randall Maynard (Tonya); four sisters, Cleo Maynard of East Lynn, W.Va., Alma Clark of Wayne, Carol Sue Mills (Ray) of Wayne, Sharon Kay Belcher of Barboursville; three brothers, J.W. Maynard (Louise) of Cleveland, Ohio, Wilford Maynard (Linda) of Wayne, Ronald Maynard (Jean Ann) of Huntington; six grandchildren, Christopher Boyd, Brandon Boyd, Michelle Vandenhurk, Jamie Maynard, Jeremy Maynard and Morgan Perry; eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

