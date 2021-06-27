LEO MULVEY, 84, of Huntington, has graduated to the Gloryland on June 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted by Dr. Ricky Ray on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Leo was born on August 18, 1936, in Wheeling, W.Va. He is survived by a host of family and friends including the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntington Fire Department. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

