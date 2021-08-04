LEO RAYMOND SAVILISKY, 84, passed away July 16, 2021, at home following a prolonged illness. He and his wife, Marilyn Noll-Savilisky, reside on East Pea Ridge. He was born July 11, 1937, in Cumberland, Maryland, to Leo R. Savilisky Sr. and Margaret Mellott Savilisky. He was raised by his mom and his stepfather Elbert R. Knick, whom Leo called Dad. Leo loved his family and spent hours compiling his 32 books of genealogy information. Camping entered his life early and remained throughout. He talked about camping by the river at 4 years old and camped with friends for the last time in the fall of 2020. Scouting was another life-long passion. Leo joined the Boy Scouts at 14 and was still involved with scouting in his 70s. Leo’s interest in bowling began by setting pins as a youngster and ended by playing in a senior league every Friday. Music fed his soul beginning with accordion lessons and singing in a group at Fort Hill High School. Leo sang in multiple church choirs and men’s choruses. He played the organ and guitar at home. He loved singing with his children, and he sang joyfully, loud and often! He sang in the choir of Barboursville First United Methodist Church, where he was a member. Leo held many jobs from his early teens to his retirement, but if you asked, he would explain that he retired as an electrician from the Kelly Springfield Tire Company after working 30 years and one day. He was proud of that last day. Leo lived life with zest and joy. He was a doer not a planner. He built his lakeside home by hand but would stop and go boating or skiing on the lake at any opportunity. Leo never met a stranger. He loved swapping stories with others and could do so in a matter of minutes of the first hello. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Linda Lawing and great-grandson Boone Higson. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Savilisky; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara Birkholz (David) and Susan Alkire (Joe); son and daughter-in-law, David Savilisky (Michelle); and their mother, Rita Heavner. Other survivors include sisters, Jo Ann (Dee) Bohn and Donna Knick (John); and stepdaughter, Marysusan Noll (Tim); grandchildren, Jason Lawing, Jeff Lawing, Jenna Lawing Garrett, Joshua Savilisky, Rebecca Savilisky-Weir, Zack Savilisky, Tony Savilisky, Gary Drozda, Brooke Alkire-Higson and Dan Alkire; 10 great-grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
