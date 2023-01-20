LEOLA N. FIFE-KURILEC, 74 died at St. Mary's Medical Center on January 10, 2023. She was born September 24, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Woodrow and Ilean Robinson. She leaves behind a husband, Ted Kurilec; children Misty (Clarence), Angella (Sam) and Jamie (Mary Presnell); grandchildren Jamie (Zach), Samantha (Kevin), James, Cody, Aron (Brooke), Brad (Shayla) and Jerri and her precious great-grandchildren, Cali, Cait, Ahnaya, Linzie, Abbie, Emberly, Alayna, Haylie, Samantha, Matt and Mason. She also leaves behind two brothers, Woodrow and Richard Lee Robinson. Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Tony Mays. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you