LEOLA N. FIFE-KURILEC, 74 died at St. Mary's Medical Center on January 10, 2023. She was born September 24, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Woodrow and Ilean Robinson. She leaves behind a husband, Ted Kurilec; children Misty (Clarence), Angella (Sam) and Jamie (Mary Presnell); grandchildren Jamie (Zach), Samantha (Kevin), James, Cody, Aron (Brooke), Brad (Shayla) and Jerri and her precious great-grandchildren, Cali, Cait, Ahnaya, Linzie, Abbie, Emberly, Alayna, Haylie, Samantha, Matt and Mason. She also leaves behind two brothers, Woodrow and Richard Lee Robinson. Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Tony Mays. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- WV announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
- Cabell Board of Ed gets first look at new Milton Elementary design
- Huntington Mall to host Casting Call for New Faces
- Cabell delegate wants Nov. 14 to be declared state memorial day
- Village Caregiving of Barboursville celebrates decade of growth
- The Big Loafer serves up country comfort at the mall
- Ahmed becomes 12th Herd player to enter transfer portal
- Fatality reported in car wreck near Salt Rock
- Owen Porter to return for sixth football season at Marshall
- Ohio man who gave drugs to inmate who died of overdose is sentenced to prison
Collections
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High takes on Ashland
- Photos: Huntington Mall hosts Champions Rally for HHS
- Photos: Marshall welcomes incoming students
- Photos: Men's basketball, Marshall defeats Old Dominion 73-65
- Photos: New Year, New You: Family Health and Wellness Fair
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, boys basketball
- Photos: Girls basketball, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Van, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Capital, boys basketball
- Photos: Elks Hoop Shoot