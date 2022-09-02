Leona Sue Moxcey
LEONA SUE MOXCEY, 61, of Prichard, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Community Hospice, Ashland. Leona was born on November 18, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Okey and Garnet Marie Christian Tomblin.

Leona was a selfless individual. She loved camping and lived life to the fullest. She also enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts.

