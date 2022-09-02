LEONA SUE MOXCEY, 61, of Prichard, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Community Hospice, Ashland. Leona was born on November 18, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Okey and Garnet Marie Christian Tomblin.
Leona was a selfless individual. She loved camping and lived life to the fullest. She also enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one grandson, Jacob Edward Anson; and one brother-in-law, Chuck Sevick.
She is survived by her husband, Sean Moxcey Sr.; her children Katrina (Ed) Anson, Matthew Brumfield, Terscia (Zach Sr.) Cornett, Sean Moxcey Jr., and Joshua Moxcey; eighteen grandchildren, Andrea Anson, Mackenzie Anson, Jaidyn Miller, Janelle Anson, Zach Cornett Jr., Gavin Gipson, Jesse Cornett, Baylee Cornett, Evan Butcher, Keegan Cornett, Jenna Anson, Rayne Cornett, Alenea Cornett, Joseph Cornett, Chloe Cornett, Everlee Moxcey, Bethany Cornett, and Aaliyah Moxcey; four great-grandchildren, Jaycee Webb, Everleigh Beckett, Sadie Koukos, and Brinleigh Collins; one brother and sister-in-law, Okey (Michelle) Tomblin; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Brenda Sevick, and Kathy (Boddy) Howerton; a special aunt, Faye Harris; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the South Point Community Center, 404 Second Street W, South Point, Ohio. Those willing and able are asked to bring your favorite covered dish for a potluck style memorial dinner.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the tribute fund on her obituary page at www.regerfh.com. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.