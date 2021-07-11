LEONARD H. “LENNY” WILLIAMS, of Huntington, husband of Ruthie James Williams, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born on September 21, 1935, in Huntington, son of the late Herman and Mae Williams. Preceding him in death were one brother, Bill Williams, and two sisters, Lucille Halmagyi and Dottie Smallridge. In addition to his wife of 65 years, survivors include two sons, Brent (Sue) Williams of Huntington and Bart (Kim) William of Tega Cay, South Carolina; three grandsons, Brent Michael Williams of Huntington, Brandon Williams and Benjamin Williams of South Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Braxton Williams and Anslee Williams of Fort Mill, South Carolina; one step-great-grandson, Benjamin Ramsey of Owensboro, Ky. Lenny is also survived by two brothers, Dale Williams of Huntington and Bob (Claire) Williams of Florida. Lenny worked and retired from INCO, Huntington Alloys, after 30 years of service. He had many fond memories of time with his golf buddies: Leroy Dillon, Tim Krouse, Bob Carico, Bob Angelo and Scott Madden. Special people are Father Gil Watkins, Episcopal Priest; Angela Williams, first grandson’s mother; Terry and Faye Lusher — Faye made his security blanket that stayed with him throughout his hospital trips; Hugh (Bugs) James, brother-in-law, who stayed and helped through it all; Lucian and Fred; plus all his wonderful friends and neighbors. A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Huntington, by the Rev. Deborah Rankin. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lenny’s memory to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
