Leonard Howard Jr. Spurlock

REV. LEONARD HOWARD SPURLOCK JR., 89, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born July 9, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Leonard Spurlock Sr. and Vicia Barcus Spurlock. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Gypsy Ross Spurlock. He is survived by one daughter, Debra Parrish (Michael); two sons, Michael Spurlock (Terry) and Leonard Spurlock III; two sisters, Patsy Beckelhimer and Rhonda Cremeans; two brothers, David Spurlock (Ala) and Clarence Spurlock (Cathy); eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Spurlock-Parrish Cemetery, Ona. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
