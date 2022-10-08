LEONARD J. BLEDSOE, 96, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born September 23, 1926, in Salt Rock, a son of the late Pat and Jessie Hatfield Bledsoe.
He was a veteran of the US Army and a retired employee of CSX Transportation.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Freda Morrison and Dorene Midkiff and brothers Marice, Wyatt and Clarence Bledsoe.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Margaret Woodall Bledsoe; daughter and son-in-law Jeanie and Alan Nida; granddaughter Alison Flinn (Joshua) of Merritt Island, Fla.; grandson Jason Nida (Missy) of Mt. Washington, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
