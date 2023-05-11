LEONARD LEE DOSS JR., 76, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Lavalette, W.Va., died Monday, May 8, 2023, in Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. He was born December 13, 1946, in Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Leonard Doss, Sr., and Mary Mays Doss. He retired from Anheuser-Busch as a route salesman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and NASCAR racing. Survivors include his son, Jason Doss of Huntington, and Laura Maynard and her children, Alicia Maynard, and Megan Maynard of Huntington; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Scott Ray of Tennessee; a niece and her husband, Angie and Mike Donnally of Huntington; a great-niece, Kaitlin Donnally; and his former wife and mother of Jason, Linda Maynard of Lavalette. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Elder Roger Maynard officiating. The burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Friends may visit after noon on Friday at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
