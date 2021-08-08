LEONARD MICHAEL PIGMAN, 78, of Gainesville, Florida, died peacefully on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, following a long illness. Mr. Pigman was born on October 21, 1942, to the late Leonard and Essie Adkins Pigman in Huntington, West Virginia. Michael was a ham radio operator and had a global family that he communicated with on a daily basis. Michael was very proud of his family, including his two sons, Ron (Beth) and Ryan (Kendra), and daughter, Ronda. He enjoyed his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or to your favorite charity. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

