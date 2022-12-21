LEONARD O. MCCOY, 81 went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home in Kenova, W.Va., on Sunday, December 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife of 52 years, Loretta Smith McCoy and other family members. He was born on January 19, 1941, in Cove Gap, W.Va., a son of J.C. McCoy and Mae Pack McCoy. Leonard was the General Operations Manager for McCoy Freightliner until his retirement. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Ivan McCoy; Peter McCoy, Murry Horn McCoy; and a a grandson, Brent Salyers. Additional survivors include two daughters from a previous marriage, Teresa (Gene) Salyers and Angela Houston; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his nephew, Bill Evans McCoy; and his sister, Katha Sue Evans. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Garland Perry. Burial will follow at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends and family may pay their respects from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
