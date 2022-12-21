Leonard O. McCoy
SYSTEM

LEONARD O. MCCOY, 81 went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home in Kenova, W.Va., on Sunday, December 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife of 52 years, Loretta Smith McCoy and other family members. He was born on January 19, 1941, in Cove Gap, W.Va., a son of J.C. McCoy and Mae Pack McCoy. Leonard was the General Operations Manager for McCoy Freightliner until his retirement. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Ivan McCoy; Peter McCoy, Murry Horn McCoy; and a a grandson, Brent Salyers. Additional survivors include two daughters from a previous marriage, Teresa (Gene) Salyers and Angela Houston; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his nephew, Bill Evans McCoy; and his sister, Katha Sue Evans. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Garland Perry. Burial will follow at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends and family may pay their respects from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you