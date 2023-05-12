LEONARD WILTON BURKS passed away peacefully on May 9, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland. He was 92. Leonard was born on September 9, 1930, and lived in the Ona, W.Va., area. He was predeceased by his wife of almost 73 years, Bonnie Burks, only a few months ago. He is survived by his only child, Terry Stockman (Peter) of Kiawah Island, S.C., and New York, N.Y. He was also predeceased by his parents, Ivan and Fannie Burks, and his five siblings.
Leonard was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He returned from the war and worked at Blenko Glass, in Milton, W.Va., until he retired. He loved to grow vegetables, hunt and fish. He enjoyed 20-plus years after retiring and going to Florida for the winters, settling in Saint Petersburg, where he shared a home with his wife, Bonnie.
He was a member of the Good Shepherd Freewill Baptist Church in Barboursville. He attended church regularly until his health and mobility made it too difficult. He enjoyed various jobs in the church over the years and liked to sing in the choir.
A service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va., under the mausoleum porch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
