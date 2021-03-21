LEOTA F. DARLINGTON DICKENS, 92, of Clarksburg, passed away on March 12, 2021, at her home.
Leota was born November 1, 1928, in Montcoal, to the late George William “Bill” and Wanda Mae Laverty Darlington. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, the Rev. Denver H. Dickens; sister, Enid Brown; and brothers, Ortan, Kenneth and Sam Darlington.
Leota is survived by sons, Gary (Peggy) of South Charleston, Rudy of Clarksburg, and daughter, Glenda Jenkins of Clarksburg; grandchildren, Jeff Dickens of Annapolis, Md., Jimmy Jenkins of Salem, Gary Dickens (Kristy) of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Beth Benson (Chad) of Hurricane, Brad Dickens of Charleston, Jesse Dickens (Kristi) of The Woodlands, Texas, Jeremy Dickens (Meghan) of Fly Creek, N.Y., and Amanda Mitchell (Austin) of Morgantown; great-grandchildren, Jakob Carpenter and Leo Dickens of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Cassidy Jenkins of Salem, Maddie Benson of Hurricane, Natalie and Landri Dickens of The Woodlands, Texas, Harper and Hayes Dickens of Fly Creek, N.Y., and Bodhi Mitchell of Morgantown; sister, Molly Dean of Lake Butler, Fla.; Lois Pettry (Johnny) of Brunswick, Ohio, Tudy Marshall Peters (Lyle) of Rock Creek; sister, Carol Jarrell of Dry Creek; and brother, Orice Darlington (Martie) of Glen Daniel.
As the wife of a United Methodist Minister, she served the churches in the West Virginia communities of Meadowville, Huntington, Salem, Cross Lanes, Keyser, Sutton and Clarksburg. She and Denver also lived in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was very active in the United Methodist Church, singing in the choirs and occupying a leadership role in the United Methodist Women. She served that organization in several capacities, became an accomplished public speaker and rose to the office of WV State President. She also traveled to sub-Saharan Africa as part of the United Methodist mission to those countries.
She graduated from Marsh Fork High School and attended WV State College in Institute when she lived in Cross Lanes. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, enjoyed crossword puzzles and a faithful fan of her beloved WVU basketball team; but above all she loved her family and wanted them around her. Davis Funeral Home in Clarksburg is assisting the family, and you may share memories and express your condolences at www.davisfuneralhomewv.com.
A private funeral service will be held separately at a later date and private interment at Sutton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leota’s honor may be made to the charity of your choice.