LESLEE J. McCARTY, 73, passed away on June 29, 2022, in The Villages, Florida, where she had been in hospice care. Leslee was the daughter of the late Maggie Harbour McCarty and Harold E. McCarty. Born December 4, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., she grew up in Barboursville, and was a 1966 graduate of Barboursville High School. She later received a B.A. degree from Marshall University, and an M.S.W. from West Virginia University. She is survived by a large family of loving cousins and friends. For twenty years, Leslee ran a popular Bed and Breakfast, The Current, near the Greenbrier River Trail at Beard, W.Va., where her guests often became her friends. She cooperated with the local animal shelters in fostering innumerable dogs and cats over the years. Her great love for the river and trail spawned the Greenbrier River Watershed Association, one of the many environmental causes to which she was devoted. She worked diligently as a lobbyist for the West Virginia Environmental Council for a number of years and was a faithful and energetic member of various environmental organizations in the state. When she began to winter in Florida with her mother, she also grew to love the Chassahowitzka River near Homosassa where she could often be found in her kayak or boat. She loved the manatees in the area and became involved in efforts to protect them. Leslee's concerns about climate change figured prominently in her efforts. She recently wrote that she would like most to be remembered as "a water protector and a friend to animals." Friends wishing to memorialize Leslee may send donations to The Greenbrier River Watershed Association, Save the Manatee Club, West Virginia Environmental Council, or another environmental organization of their choice.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Cabell Midland star Jakob Caudill fighting for life
- Here's where to find fireworks, events this Fourth of July weekend
- A year after opioid trial ends, judge rules law falls short of Cabell, Huntington claims
- Fourth of July events planned across region
- Tri-State football stars excelling in NCAA Division I
- Nathaniel Clay Anderson
- Man arrested after fatal stabbing outside of Sheetz
- Huntington woman accused of insurance fraud
- Nathaniel Anderson
- The Chill Zone specializes in Italian ice, ice cream
Collections
- Photos: Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade
- Photos: ‘Godspell’ rehearsal at Barboursville Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Hershel “Woody” Williams memorial service in Charleston
- Photos: Fly In Cafe Fourth of July Celebration
- Photos: Corpse Flower ready to bloom at Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: The Point Cafe ribbon cutting
- Photos: Braxton Amos Wrestling Camp
- Photos: “A Midsummer Night’s Museum” cocktail party fundraiser
- Photos: Symphonic and Jazz Band performance at Central Park
- Photos: Funeral procession for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams