Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


LESLIE CHARLES BRYAN “BOO,” 48, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was born May 12, 1972, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Linda and Jim Thompson and Leslie and Lois Bryan. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Christina Bryan; one son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Bryan (Kerri); stepchildren, Amber Burns, Andrea and Tra Kirk; grandchildren, Rylan and Mylah Bryan, Lakota and Aracoma Burns, Quinton, Adrean and EllaMea Crabtree; and brothers, John and Freeland Bryan. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.