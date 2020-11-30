LESLIE G. BRADSHAW, 86, of Huntington, husband of Janice H. Bradshaw, died Nov. 28 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was retired from CSX Railroad. Funeral service noon Dec. 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation one hour before service. Burial will be private. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing. www.regerfh.com.
