LESLIE GENE BRYAN, 70, of Kenova, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Roy Jones officiating. He was born August 26, 1949, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Buford and Virginia Morrison Bryan. Les was a self-employed contractor and attended the Victory Baptist Church. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for 8 years, where he also served in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 93 for 46 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Leslie Charles Bryan, and one brother, Eskel Bryan. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lois Gail Jones Bryan; two daughters and one son-in-law, Angela Damron (Chad) and Cheryl Webb; four sons and one daughter-in-law, John and Freland Bryan, Troy Cain (Mary Ann) and Randall Cain; ten grandchildren, Joshua Bryan (Kerri), Jeremiah Bryan, Seth, Evan, Damron, Darius, Daeshaun, Toria-Webb, Troy II and Miguel Cain; two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Mylah Bryan; special friends, Clark and April Scaggs; two nieces, Ellen and LeaAnn; and one nephew, Edward. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington woman jailed after pinning pedestrian with vehicle
- Restaurants report angry encounters with ‘anti-maskers’
- Huntington named ‘Nicest Place in West Virginia’ by Reader’s Digest
- New trial date set in false mall kidnapping case
- Pumpkin House tradition won’t end, owner says, but display was ‘too risky’ because of virus
- ‘We Back Blue’ holds peaceful march through downtown Huntington
- Teen could face charges after deadly crash in Huntington on Wednesday
- Former Marshall RB Delvin Weems dead at 23
- Lawsuit filed against leaders of local Facebook groups alleging defamation, missing fundraiser money
- Investigation underway after man dies at Barboursville jail
Images
Collections
- Photos: Black Lives Matter march in downtown Huntington
- Photos: We Back Blue rally
- Photos: The Wild Ramp Farmer's Market
- Photos: New Highlawn Elementary School nears completion
- Photos: Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic at Marshall Rec Center
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.