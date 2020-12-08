LESLIE "GLEN" BRADSHAW, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Janice Bradshaw, with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage on November 24, 2020. Glen retired from CSX as well as served over 30 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He was a longtime member of Living Water Free Methodist Church. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and his two baby girls. Glen is survived by one daughter, one son, one brother, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Water Free Methodist Church, 119 5th St., Huntington WV 25705. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com

