Lester Arthur Tinkham

On August 5, 2023, LESTER ARTHUR TINKHAM ("Les") of Barboursville, W.Va., was promoted from Earth to Heaven, where he joined his wife, Margarett Ann Buckley Tinkham. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Ann Bjerklie (husband Steve) of Dorchester, New Hampshire, and her daughter Amanda Leigh Ford (husband John), and their two children, Johnathan Austin Ford and Charlotte Ann Ford of Santa Rosa, California.

Mr. Tinkham's body will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The service will be directed by Pastor Gavin Napier with Pastor Larry Barker Jr. Music will be provided by Jeff Brickey, Jane Mills, and Jacob Hutchinson. Mr. Tinkham will be buried next to his wife in Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio, during a small gravesite service for the immediate family, immediately following the memorial service.

