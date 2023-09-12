The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LESTER ARTHUR TINKHAM of Barboursville died Aug. 5. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Visitation one hour before service. Graveside service for immediate family. A reception and luncheon will be held at 2 p.m. for family, friends, and staff at The Village at Riverview, 1356 Riverview Drive, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington City Mission. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

