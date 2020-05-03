LESTON RAY “CHIP” FOLLOWAY JR., 52, of Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Genoa United Baptist Church outdoor pavilion with Brother Garland Perry and Brother Jody Thompson officiating. Proper social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. He was born on February 19, 1968, at Huntington, W.Va., a son of Leston Ray Followay (Lynn) of Wayne, W.Va., and Judy Kay Johnson Sexton (Arnold) of Flatwoods, Ky. He was currently employed by West Virginia Paving. Chip was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed a round of golf with friends as well as coaching. He had a contagious smile and sense of humor, and couldn’t resist picking on those he loved. However, his greatest love was hanging out with his grandson, whom he always referred to as “Carter Ray Newell is so cool!” Survivors include his loving wife, Michelle Thompson Followay; a son, Justin Followay (Kayla) of Wayne; a daughter, Carli Newell (Nick) of Wayne; brother, Scott Followay (Rebekah) of Wayne; sisters, Michelle Booton (Richie) of Lavalette, W.Va., Missy Blevins (Doug) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Mindy Ray (Abe Williams) of Wayne, W.Va.; one grandson, Carter; and four brothers-in-law, Roger Thompson (Angie) of Lavalette, W.Va., Terry Thompson (Charlotte) of Prichard, W.Va., Brent Thompson, Jody Thompson (Nikki), all of Wayne, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
