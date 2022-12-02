LETA GAYE WHITE, 66 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends from noon until service time. She was born March 1, 1956, at Richlands, Va. Leta was retired from the Cabell County Board of Education having taught at Peyton Elementary and finishing her career at the Explorer Academy. She was a member of West Virginia Education Association and Cabell County Teachers Association. She was preceded in death by her father, James Quentin White; sister Severn Bright; Roy's parents Manda and Lyle Dilley and her beloved dog, Buster. She is survived by her loving family: mother Lois Irene Steele White of Madison, W.Va.; her companion of 40 years, Roy Dilley of Huntington; sisters Deanna Lynne White and Minnie L. White, both of Charleston, W.Va.; brother Jim White and wife Pam of Athens, W.Va.; Roy's brothers and sister Roger Dilley and wife Robyn of Ona, W.Va., David Dilley of Barboursville and Linda Anderson and husband Benny of Jonesboro, Ga.; nephew John A. Hunter and wife Sarah of Lyons, Colo., and their children Lauren Hunter and Matthew Hunter; nieces Candace Price and husband Kent of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Elizabeth Hardiman of Huntington and her children Bryce, Lauren and grandson Jordan; her special dog, Jack and a host of extended family, friends, and co-workers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leta's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by going to https://www.stjude.org/donate. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
