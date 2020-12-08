LETHA JANE HOOVER HAYNIE, 67, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Haynie Family Cemetery with her brother-in-law James Haynie officiating. Letha was born April 2, 1953, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles Everett and Jessie Jordan Hoover. She was a member of the Kenova United Methodist Church and ran the concession stand for 29 years for the Buffalo Girls Buddy League. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three siblings. She is survived by her beloved husband, Terry L. Haynie; one daughter, April Morales; one son, David Haynie; two grandchildren, Evelyn Brown and Jae Morales; two brothers, Harold Hoover and Ronnie Hoover; and two sisters, Sue Wilkerson and Wanda Gail Haynie. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Social distancing and mask are required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

