LETHA ROBERTSON, 98, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Private funeral services will be held for the family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. She was born on April 11, 1922, in Wayne, W.Va., the daughter of the late John and Maude Osborne Damron. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Arthur Robertson; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Walt Hotchkiss; brothers, Charles and Norman Damron; and sisters, Lola Latino and Vernie Pennington. She worked for Sylvania Corporation. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Brenda Robertson; daughter, Sandra Kay Swanson; two grandsons, Michael Shawn (Yvonne) Robertson and Jason Allyn (Candie) Robertson; great-grandchildren, Elex Robertson (Matt) Jones, Tristin Robertson, Chase Robertson and Jason “JJ” Robertson; two great-great-grandchildren, Harper and Colter Jones; and one sister, Thelma Maynard. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

