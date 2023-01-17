Letitia Ann Maynard
LETITIA ANN MAYNARD, 85 of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born April 11, 1937, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harvey and Eula Travis Carico. She was a retired payroll clerk with Southwest Community Action Service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cosetta Absher. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Curtis Maynard; three sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Sharon Maynard, Jeff and Angela Maynard and Steve and Misty Maynard; one daughter, Cheryl Cole; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild and one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Eeva Cairco. Services will be private. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolence may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

