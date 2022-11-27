Letitia Anne Alexander

LETITIA ANNE CHAMBERLAIN ALEXANDER, 84, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, formerly from Huntington, West Virginia, passed away November 11, 2022, at Carriage Hill Rehabilitation Center in Fredericksburg.
Letitia "Tish" was born April 1, 1938, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Frances Netherton, and several months later she was adopted by the late William and Anne Chamberlain of Kenova, West Virginia.
Tish was raised in Kenova, West Virginia, and she is a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School, (1956), and Marshall College in 1959. She was employed at Shell Oil, City of Kenova as a city clerk, and she retired from the WV State Tax Department.
Tish was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, where she enjoyed volunteering for the church and bringing her grandchildren to religious education classes. She also enjoyed watching football and Hallmark movies as well as gardening in her numerous flower gardens throughout the years.
Tish was preceded in death by her parents, William, and Anne Chamberlain. She was also preceded in death by her life companion, Ronald Dickerson; her birth mother, Frances Netherton Smith, and a brother Charles Smith, Jr.
Tish is survived by two children: Kimberly (Mark) Enders and William (Karynn) Alexander; six grandchildren, Rachel Enders, Joseph Enders, Ian Alexander, Jada Alexander, Morgan Alexander, and Jayse Henderson; nine siblings, Carol (Robert) Mathison, Barbara (Roddy) Wilder, Linda (George) Recktenwald, Joe (Susan) Smith, William (Janet) Smith, Donald (Louise) Smith, Elaine (Frank) Hulsman, James (Denise) Smith, and Karen (David) Bruner. Tish is also survived by two cherished friends, Dale Dickerson and Don Bias.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with Father J. Kevin O'Keefe presiding, with visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. An additional funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, by Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington, West Virginia. Following the service, Letitia Alexander will be interred at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to The Queen's Daughters Perpetual Memorial Fund c/o Mrs. Shirley Reiss; 440 Knightsbridge Road; Louisville, KY. 40206. These funds are used to help young women and their infants through Catholic Charities of Louisville.
